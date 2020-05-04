DAVIS (CBS13) — Starting Monday, Davis residents can get out and play some tennis or basketball again — with a few restrictions.

The city announced their courts including tennis, pickleball, basketball, bike polo, and bocce are open once again. City skate parks are also now open.

Because the state and local stay-at-home orders are still in place, the public must abide by the following guidelines in order to use the facilities:

Individuals with compromised immune systems should not participate in or attend activities conducted on the courts due to risk of infection.

Individuals should not enter a court area if exhibiting any signs of illness, such as sneezing, coughing, sniffles, fever or just not feeling well.

All players must practice responsible social distancing by remaining at least six feet apart. Player equipment must also be spaced properly to avoid close contact.

Players must limit their play to only one-on-one play (no groups) and should limit their play to only those residing within their own residence.

All players should wash their hands or use hand sanitizer upon entrance, during the event, and when leaving the facility.

Avoid touching your face, including eyes, nose and mouth.

Spectators are discouraged and limited to essential employees or household members.

Tournaments, instruction, clinics, etc. are prohibited.

The courts are first-come, first-serve, and the hours of operation will be the same as they were before the stay-at-home order.

City-owned playgrounds, exercise equipment, pools and athletic fields remain closed at this time.

If you have questions about the facilities you can call the city at 530-757-5626 or email csweb@cityofdavis.org.