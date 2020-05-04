



TURLOCK (CBS13) — Two more Turlock nursing home residents have died after the large coronavirus outbreak at a Turlock nursing facility, officials say.

As of Monday, officials say eight current and former residents of the Turlock Nursing and Rehabilitation Center who tested positive for coronavirus have died.

All residents and staff have been tested and 101 — 71 residents and 30 staff — have tested positive. Officials say 51 residents and 134 staff members tested positive.

The nursing home outbreak represents a sizable portion of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Stanislaus County. Officials say, as of Monday, there have been 428 confirmed coronavirus cases and 15 deaths in the county.