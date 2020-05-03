DAVIS (CBS13) – A bear that authorities have been searching for across West Davis has been found dead, the Davis Police Department confirmed on Sunday.

Davis police said Gilligan the bear was found along Highway 113 near Road 27, directly between Woodland and Davis.

The department said it believes Gilligan is the same bear that was spotted in West Davis on multiple occasions over the last few days based on the markings on the bear and the rarity of such animals in the area.

Davis police on Saturday named the bear Gilligan because it was sheltering on an island in the area.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife will perform a necroscopy to determine the cause of death, but it is believed Gilligan died after being hit by a car, police said.

No further details were released.