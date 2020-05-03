LATHROP (CBS13) – A man accused of stealing a cash register from a Lathrop donut shop and stealing a car was arrested early Sunday, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities said Brian Williams, 42, entered MX Donuts on Harlan Road and grabbed a cash register after the employees walked away to grab the items he ordered.

The sheriff’s office said one of the employees chased after Williams and used a pocket knife to disable the tires of the vehicle Williams attempted to get away in.

Deputies said Wiliams drove away but the vehicle became disabled a short way down the road in front of a Burger King.

Williams left the vehicle in the street and ran away, which prompted an uninvolved citizen to report the incident to authorities.

Deputies set up a perimeter in the area and Williams was later apprehended by K9 Rony, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators then learned that the vehicle Williams drove was reported stolen out of Manteca.

Williams faces charges of robbery, stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property, and resisting arrest.