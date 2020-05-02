STOCKTON (CBS13) – The Stockton Police Department said an arrest has been made after a hit-and-run killed one person and injured another in a grocery store parking lot on Saturday.

The department said the deceased, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A second victim, a woman also in her 40s, was hospitalized with minor injuries.

The suspect, an adult man, who fled the scene was located and arrested hours later, police said.

Stockton police said the hit-and-run happened at around 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Food Source on Hammer Lane.

No further details on what led up to the collision have been made available at this time.