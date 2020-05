Question of the DayCourtney wants to know, what gift sould we get Tim McGraw?

14 hours ago

Rover to the Rescue Pt 4Rover to the rescue! Resident T.P fairy Dave Grasoff is sharing a couple of rolls with more Good Day fans!

14 hours ago

Open For Biz: South RestaurantSouth restaurant offering new options during COVID pandemic! Ashley is checking in with the owner of the popular southern style restaurant.

14 hours ago

Sac LiveSAC Live! Is an online streaming event featuring some of Northern California's hottest performers, with special guest from around the USA! Julissa is live with singer Rayan Hammond and the Show coordinator Luis Barrera to learn more!

14 hours ago

Flatland Beer SlushiesLori Wallace is in Elk Grove at Flatland Brewery getting a taste of their popular beer slushies!

14 hours ago