ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Teachers and seniors are getting ready to end the school year with a bang – no matter what it takes.

It’s been a rough end to the school year for many students, but for seniors, it’s been especially hard due to the coronavirus pandemic closing down schools. They’re not letting it get them down at Laguna Creek High School in Elk Grove.

That’s why Laguna Creek High teachers, along with the principal and a longtime coach who are both set to retire this year, lined up outside the school to cheer on students for something as simple as picking up their cap and gowns on Saturday.

There’s all the excitement of graduation, but it’s certainly not what these seniors expected the big day to look like.

“It’s really emotional because it’s nice seeing all my teachers again and it’s really sad knowing that I’m not going to be seeing them again and it’s just really sweet that they’re doing all of this for us,” said Marjon Nojan, student.

“It’s exciting that they’re going on to the next chapter but it’s pretty uneasy with the situation going on right now,” one parent said.

“I wish I was going out on a better note, but pretty excited about retiring,” said Coach Randy Watanabe, whop was also the first teacher hired at the school in 1994.

The situation is something no one ever saw coming, but one thing certain – they’re all thankful.

“Appreciating the moment right now because I get to graduate and experience that moment but considering the situation, it’s hard,” said Siragh Thoudhary, student.

Laguna Creek will have a virtual graduation at 7 p.m. on June 2 streaming online for everyone to see and cheer them.

“I wanted to give my last speech [at] Golden 1, but we’ll do it virtually and have as much fun,” Principal Doug Craig said.