FOLSOM (CBS13) – The city of Folsom is the latest to join the growing list of cities and counties pushing to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Folsom city leaders said the city is in a dire position financially – projecting a $5 million hit on its budget.

They’re asking the governor for local control over the order and money to help make up for lost revenue.

“People are definitely getting pretty restless and wanting to get back to the normal swing of things,” one Folsom resident said.

Over 40 people have been infected with COVID-19 and one person has died in Folsom.