VACAVILLE (CBS13) – A cease and desist notice was served to a local barbershop owner who reopened his shop Friday in defiance of the stay-at-home order issued during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a news release, the City of Vacaville said Juan Desmarais, the owner of Primo’s Barbershop, has been approached on several occasions by police and code enforcement officers in an effort to get the shop owner to comply with restrictions.

Desmarais told CBS13 he reopened his barbershop on Friday after being closed for about a month.

The city said Desmarais has been informed that if the shop remains open, he could face a variety of legal actions, including being fined or arrested.

A special meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the City, to discuss a phased reopening of the city.