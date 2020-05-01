



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Hundreds of protesters have started to gather around the California State Capitol on Friday – many not practicing social distancing guidelines.

CHP Capitol Patrol lined up with batons @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/OxZ7oEkROK — Marissa Perlman (@MPerlmanNews) May 1, 2020

The group “Re-Open California: End The Lockdown” organized the protest to push Gov. Gavin Newsom to end the stay-at-home order over the coronavirus.

California Highway Patrol stopped approving permits for protests at the State Capitol after the previous “Re-Open California” protest saw demonstrators flouting the social distancing order.

This time, organizers originally said protesters would be staying in their cars.

However, the scene outside the State Capitol is showing most protesters are outside and gathered in a large group.

Newsom was asked about the protest at his daily coronavirus press conference on Friday by CBS13 and he urged the protesters to take precautions against coronavirus.

“Take care of yourselves. Wear a face covering. Do justice to social distancing,” Newsom said.

The governor deferred commenting about the permitting decisions on the protest.

Sacramento police and CHP officers are watching the protest closely.