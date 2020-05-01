Fleet Feet Sac, Davis, Elk Grove Shirt Sales:

Running Is Not Cancelled (or Walking is Not Cancelled)

$25 Shirt

$5 of each shirt will go to Sac Food Bank

Call Fleet Feet – Sac, Davis or EG to preorder yours

My Garden Cafe

Open Daily

6am-2pm

1201 W Main St.

Ripon

Open for Curbside & To-Go (209) 599-0184

https://www.facebook.com/pages/My-Garden-Cafe/111533655553916

Fiddlin’ Frog Flowers

Instagram @ Fiddlinfrogflowers

FB-Fiddlinfrogflowerfarm.

Field Day Flower Delivery, @fielddayflowerdelivery

Tony’s Fruit Stand @Tonysfruitstandmarysville

New Earth Market in Yuba City.

COVID And Skin

Dermatology site: health.ucdavis.edu/dermatology

Coronavirus site: health.ucdavis.edu/coronavirus

Dr. Agbai’s Twitter: @OmaAgbaiMD

UC Davis Health Twitter: @UCDavisHealth

Elevation Ten Winery located at the Old Sugar Mill, Clarksburg CA

35265 Willow Ave, Clarksburg, CA 95612

Phone number – 916-744-1710

Elevationten.com

Mother’s Day Gift Ideas

Mother’s Day – Shipping Something Special a Gift Guide, with Heather Smith of theHAUTEbar.com

Boutique gifts for mom: http://www.BlankaBoutique.com

Rose, Chardonnay, Pinot: http://www.flowerswinery.com

Make Mom a sweet treat: http://www.nutiva.com

Home salon for mom: http://www.dyson.com

Caroline Winata – Photographer

http://www.petphotosbyolin.co

http://www.boudoirbyolin.com

All Rise

Mondays

8 p.m. – 9 p.m.

On CBS13

Pick-Me-Up Fridays

Every Friday

Meal Distribution 3pm-5pm (or until meals are gone)

Calvary Reformed Church

741 S. 2nd St #2300, Ripon

More Info: http://www.calvaryripon.org/fridays

https://www.calvaryripon.org/

Doscoyotes.com

Phone number 916-692-8467

11:30 AM-7:30 PM

SAC Live

For more information or to pre-register to watch you can visit SACLive.org and click on the link for FREE TICKETS, or directly at EventBrite by searching SAC Live. We are also on Instagram at @SAC.Live