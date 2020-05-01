Fleet Feet Sac, Davis, Elk Grove Shirt Sales:
Running Is Not Cancelled (or Walking is Not Cancelled)
$25 Shirt
$5 of each shirt will go to Sac Food Bank
Call Fleet Feet – Sac, Davis or EG to preorder yours
My Garden Cafe
Open Daily
6am-2pm
1201 W Main St.
Ripon
Open for Curbside & To-Go (209) 599-0184
https://www.facebook.com/pages/My-Garden-Cafe/111533655553916
Fiddlin’ Frog Flowers
Instagram @ Fiddlinfrogflowers
FB-Fiddlinfrogflowerfarm.
Field Day Flower Delivery, @fielddayflowerdelivery
Tony’s Fruit Stand @Tonysfruitstandmarysville
New Earth Market in Yuba City.
COVID And Skin
Dermatology site: health.ucdavis.edu/dermatology
Coronavirus site: health.ucdavis.edu/coronavirus
Dr. Agbai’s Twitter: @OmaAgbaiMD
UC Davis Health Twitter: @UCDavisHealth
Elevation Ten Winery located at the Old Sugar Mill, Clarksburg CA
35265 Willow Ave, Clarksburg, CA 95612
Phone number – 916-744-1710
Elevationten.com
Mother’s Day Gift Ideas
Mother’s Day – Shipping Something Special a Gift Guide, with Heather Smith of theHAUTEbar.com
Boutique gifts for mom: http://www.BlankaBoutique.com
Rose, Chardonnay, Pinot: http://www.flowerswinery.com
Make Mom a sweet treat: http://www.nutiva.com
Home salon for mom: http://www.dyson.com
Caroline Winata – Photographer
http://www.petphotosbyolin.co
http://www.boudoirbyolin.com
All Rise
Mondays
8 p.m. – 9 p.m.
On CBS13
Pick-Me-Up Fridays
Every Friday
Meal Distribution 3pm-5pm (or until meals are gone)
Calvary Reformed Church
741 S. 2nd St #2300, Ripon
More Info: http://www.calvaryripon.org/fridays
https://www.calvaryripon.org/
Doscoyotes.com
Phone number 916-692-8467
11:30 AM-7:30 PM
SAC Live
For more information or to pre-register to watch you can visit SACLive.org and click on the link for FREE TICKETS, or directly at EventBrite by searching SAC Live. We are also on Instagram at @SAC.Live