



– The West Pond Greenbelt is temporarily closed due to a young bear sheltering in the area, the Davis Police Department said on Thursday.

The department did not say if it was the same bear that was spotted in same area on Wednesday, but both were described as smaller black bears.

The temporary closure will remain in effect through 8 a.m. on Friday.

Davis police said in a Facebook post that “dense vegetation and water in the pond area make it hazardous to safely capture and translocate the bear.”

The department said reduced human activity may make the bear feel safe enough to exit the area and be safely captured and taken to a safer place to live.

Anyone who sees the bear is asked to contact Davis police.