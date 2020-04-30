PATTERSON (CBS13) — A FedEx and Amazon truck were involved in a crash on Interstate 5 near Patterson on Thursday morning.

The incident happened a little after 4:30 a.m. on the northbound side of the freeway near Sperry Avenue.

Officers say the incident was a chain-reaction crash. The FedEx truck slowed down to a complete stop as it came upon traffic, but big rig directly behind it didn’t notice or wasn’t able to stop in time and rear-ended the truck.

Seconds later, an Amazon truck crashed into the second big rig.

No injuries have been reported, but the crash has the whole northbound direction blocked at the moment.

The FedEx truck was carrying three pallets of auto refrigerant, but the load didn’t spill. Still, the load is being unloaded for safety.

California Highway Patrol is telling drivers to use Highway 33 as an alternate route. It’s unclear how long, at this point, I-5 lanes will be blocked.