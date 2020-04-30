OAKDALE (CBS13) — A car ended up flipped over on its roof after a crash off Highway 108 in Oakdale late Wednesday night.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. near the Lover’s Leap exit.

Exactly what led up to the car crashing is unclear, but first responders found that one person was trapped inside after the rollover.

Crews from the Modesto Fire Department responded to the help and were able to extricate the trapped person and take them to the hospital.

The condition of the person was not stated.

California Highway Patrol is now investigating.