AUBURN (CBS13) — Deputies say they are seeing a spike in daredevils trespassing at the Foresthill Bridge to take videos for Instagram and TikTok.

In less than two weeks, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office says they have caught and cited 20 people for trespassing at the bridge.

The sheriff’s office says most of the people cited have been young adults.

“We’ve seen the videos on Instagram and TikTok, and some people think it’s ‘cool’ to showcase themselves trespassing in action, believing it’s a great opportunity for a social media post. We have another term we use for these pictures and videos: EVIDENCE,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a statement on Facebook.

Deputies are calling these trespassers daredevils because the part of the bridge they’ve been caught at is not easily accessible to the public.

People found trespassing on that portion of the bridge face a $2,000 fine and/or six months in jail, the sheriff’s office says.