



ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Stephanie Sandretti has enjoyed being home with her 19-month-old son, Luca, but what started as a few weeks out of work, is going on a couple of months, and they’re getting stretched thin.

“It’s been extremely difficult. We don’t know where our income is gonna come from,” Stephanie said.

Stephanie is a dentist and her husband, Matt, is an orthodontist. Work has been limited to emergency patients since mid-March.

“Never in our lives did we think we were going to be unemployed. As a dentist with a doctorate degree, we were pretty secure in our jobs,” Stephanie said.

On Wednesday, Sacramento County Health announced dentist offices can reopen for preventive care or chronic conditions. But that’s caused confusion as many await guidance from state officials.

Dr. Nima Aflatooni is on the Government Affairs Council for the California Dental Association. Dr. Aflatooni says dentists have been working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and other health agencies to reopen safely.

“We feel confident that we can protect patients and ourselves with a whole new set of protocols. Things will be different when patients go back to their dentists,” said Dr. Aflatooni.

Stephanie already mapped out all the changes at her practice, including a virtual waiting room.

“When they arrive they text us, [and] we text back when their room is ready so they can walk straight back to their room. Of course, everyone will be wearing face coverings, masks,” Stephanie said.

Personal protective equipment is critical for dentists to start taking patients again. A shortage could keep some from reopening. Many anticipate state guidance as early as next week. Some Sacramento dentists are planning to open in a matter of days.