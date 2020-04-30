



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As the statewide shutdown continues with no end in sight, Californians are still allowed to go outside and get some fresh air.

In a time when everything feels restricted, there are still many options when it comes to outdoor recreation.

State health officials confirm it’s okay to get outside as long as you maintain a safe physical distance of at least six feet and only gather with members of your household.

The following is a non-exhaustive list of outdoor activities from the state:

Athletics

Badminton (singles)

Throwing a baseball/softball

BMX biking

Canoeing (singles)

Crabbing

Cycling

Exploring Rock Pools

Gardening (not in groups)

Golf (singles, walking – no cart)

Hiking (trails/ paths allowing distancing)

Horse Riding (singles)

Jogging and running

Kite Boarding and Kitesurfing

Meditation

Outdoor Photography

Picnics (with your stay-home household members only)

Quad Biking

Rock Climbing

Roller Skating and Roller Bladin

Rowing (singles)

Scootering (not in groups)

Skateboarding (not in groups)

Soft Martial Arts – Tai Chi, Chi Kung (not in groups)

Table Tennis (singles)

Throwing a football, kicking a soccer ball (not in groups)

Trail Running

Trampolining

Tree Climbing

Volleyball (singles)

Walk the dog

Wash the car

Watch the sunrise or sunset

Yoga

The state’s coronavirus website has more information on the stay home order.