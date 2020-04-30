TURLOCK (CBS13) — Another person has died after the large coronavirus outbreak at a Turlock nursing facility, officials say.

The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 at the Turlock Nursing And Rehabilitation Center now stands at six, as of Thursday morning.

Officials say 67 residents and 30 staff members have tested positive for coronavirus so far. Another 8 test results are still pending.

The nursing home outbreak represents a sizable portion of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Stanislaus County. Officials say, as of Wednesday, there have been 339 confirmed coronavirus cases and 11 deaths in the county.