YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) – The shelter-in-place order implemented by Yolo County to help slow the spread of COVID-19 will continue for at least another month.

A statement about the extension on the county’s website reads: “The countywide shelter in place order remains in effect. An extension is coming.” The county also posted a statement on its Facebook feed, saying that the order would remain in effect until May 31 and that a press release will be issued Thursday that will contain details.

Yolo County’s shelter-in-place order went into effect on March 19 and was originally set to expire on April 7.