TURLOCK (CBS13) – Police have confirmed that a worker was killed while on the job at a Foster Farms facility in Turlock.

The employee was working at the business in the 500 block of F Street just before 7 p.m. Monday. According to a Cal/OSHA statement, a source outside the company said the worker was reportedly seen falling asleep while on the production line and was awoken several times by co-workers. He was later pulled into the production conveyor by his neck, resulting in fatal crushing injuries to his skull and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office later identified the man as 30-year-old Luis Salazar of Turlock. He was an employee of Marcos Renteria AG Services, Inc.

Foster Farms issued the following statement:

“At Foster Farms we strive to maintain a safe workplace for our employees and for those we do business with. The company conducts ongoing safety training programs and has a strong safety record. Last night, at our Turlock turkey processing facility, an individual employed by an outside contractor was fatally injured while working in the plant. We are conducting a complete investigation in conjunction with local law enforcement and representatives of OSHA. A portion of the plant will be closed Tuesday, April 28, and will resume operation Wednesday, April 29. We greatly regret this loss of life and extend our sympathies to family and friends.”

The incident is reportedly being investigated by Cal/OSHA.