



Five lots of Benefiber brand prebiotic powder supplements are being recalled due to possible plastic contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says.

The affected items were sold nationwide between October 28, 2019, and January 21, 2020. GSK Consumer Healthcare, the company that makes the products, said pieces of plastic from the container’s lid can get inside the product and cause a choking or injury risk.

The items being recalled are:

Benefiber Healthy Shape Prebiotic Fiber Supplement, 500G UPC 886790018872 Lot: MP8B (EXP Sep2021)

Benefiber Prebiotic Fiber Supplement, 500G UPC 886790218302 Lots: YT2Y (EXP Oct2021) 7D6E (EXP Nov2021)

Benefiber Prebiotic Fiber Supplement, 760G UPC 8886790211907 Lots: UV5C (EXP Oct2021) 648H (EXP Nov2021)

GSK Consumer Healthcare said it has received one report of someone finding plastic in the powder.

Anyone who bought the affected items should stop using them and call the GSK Contact Center at 1-800-452-0051 for information about a refund. The number os staffed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern time on weekdays.