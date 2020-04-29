



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As many parents continue to adapt to distance learning while also working to ensure their kids don’t fall behind, there’s growing concern over behavioral issues.

Crystal Garcia is a mom of three boys and has been busy not just being her kids’ teacher but at times, their referee.

“Okay you guys want to act up? Let’s clean up the house,” she said.

Dr. Stephen Brock recognizes parents may be struggling with changes in behavior, but reminds them its due to stress.

“Not that we want to significantly adjust our expectations for behavior, but appreciate what’s causing it,” he explained.

He says the social behavioral issues for most children are temporary and advises parents to create a to-do list.

“Actually even better, put down on a piece of paper the things that you are going to accomplish in that day,” he said.

He says positive reinforcement along with routine can change a lot. And even during a time where summer break could possibly be out of the picture for families, he reminds parents how important maintaining connections are for their kids.

“We can’t underestimate the power of their friends,” Dr. Brock said.

Dr. Brock reminds parents during this time there are resources all schools are continuing to provide to help with behavioral issues, including school counselors.