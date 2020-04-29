TRACY (CBS13) – An Amazon employee who, until recently, had worked at the company’s Tracy distribution center has died of COVID-19.

According to Amazon, the unnamed employee last worked at the facility on April 1, and, at the time, showed no symptoms of the virus.

“We are saddened by the loss of an associate at our site in Tracy, California. His family and loved ones are in our thoughts, and we are supporting his fellow colleagues in the days ahead,” said Lisa Levandowski, an Amazon spokesperson.

Since the pandemic began, Amazon has distributed millions of masks to employees throughout the company, company spokesperson Timothy Carter said earlier in the month.