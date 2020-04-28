JAMESTOWN (CBS13) — A woman suspected of burglarizing an RV parked on the shoulder of the highway pretended like she was asleep to try and escape from deputies, authorities say.

The incident happened early Saturday morning along Highway 108 in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County. Deputies responded to investigate a report from a passerby who saw someone breaking into an RV.

At the scene, deputies found that the RV – which was for sale – had been broken into. A sergeant shined his light into the vehicle and a woman inside laid down on a sofa and pretended like she was asleep.

Deputies say the woman ignored commands to get out, so with the help of California Highway Patrol, law enforcement officers moved in to get her out.

The woman, later identified as 30-year-old Sonora resident Elizabeth Cooper, allegedly spit in the sergeant’s face as she was being handcuffed.

Cooper was arrested and booked on several charges, including burglary, tampering with a vehicle and battery of a peace officer.