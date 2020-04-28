STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man has been arrested, accused of carrying a rifle around in a guitar case in his bike trailer.

On Monday around 12:30 p.m., police made contact with a man who was riding his bicycle in the 2800 block of March Lane. They learned he was on probation, and while searching his belongings, police opened the guitar case in his trailer and found a loaded .22 caliber rifle.

Barry Sodders, 30, was arrested on weapons charges, including being a felon in possession of a weapon, and a warrant.