



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Firefighters doused an RV fire in North Sacramento on Monday night before the flames could spread to anything else

The incident happened near Norwood Avenue and Jessie Avenue.

Sacramento Fire says their crews arrived just after 8:40 p.m. and found flames shooting from the RV.

Firefighters went to work quickly and had the flames under control before any structures nearby could be damaged.

No injuries were reported, Sacramento Fire says.

Exactly what caused the fire is still under investigation.