PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — El Dorado County health officials say they will be letting their stay-at-home directive expire on Thursday.

In a statement released on Tuesday, El Dorado County Public Health Officer Dr. Nancy Williams took note of how cooperative residents have been with the stay-at-home order – with only 43 cases of coronavirus confirmed.

With the county seeing such positive results, Dr. Williams has decided to let her directive, which augmented the state’s order, expire.

However, the State of California and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s social distancing orders will still be in effect.

“I will remain vigilant and am prepared to reinstate County-level restrictions if necessary to protect our health care systems and our residents,” Dr. Williams said in the statement.

Dr. Williams also noted that the county order restricting non-essential travel to parts of the Lake Tahoe basin remains in effect, as well as the emergency ordinance allowing officials to fine visitors for short-term rentals.