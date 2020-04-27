



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — After closing for almost a month, all three Selland’s Market Cafe locations and OBO Italian Table & Bar will reopen for takeout and delivery.

The restaurants closed on March 31 for the safety of their staff after operating during the stay-at-home order for a couple of weeks.

On Monday, the restaurant group announced the four locations will reopen on Thursday. According to a video message posted to their Youtube page, all orders will be done online and the restaurants will have special pop-up menus in the coming weeks.

You can find more information and menus on their websites and social media.

For more restaurants open during this time, check out our map!