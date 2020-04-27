SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Northern California is about to get a short preview of summer this week.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are expected to peak on Tuesday, with some places expected to see some near-record highs.

Temperatures peak on Tuesday, with near-record highs in some locations. A cooling trend is expected for the rest of the week, though temperatures will remain above normal levels. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/PkPEfHaVvr — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) April 27, 2020

Forecasters say valley cities could see temperatures between 90-95 degrees on Tuesday.

Sacramento averages temperatures only in the high 70s towards the end of April.

Temperatures are expected to fall back down the rest of the week, but NWS says the highs will still be above normal levels.