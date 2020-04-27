RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Detectives are investigating after a man was shot after a fight in Rancho Cordova on Monday morning.

The incident happened along the 2400 block of Stokewood Way.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to investigate a reported fight and possible shooting. At the scene, deputies found that some sort of domestic dispute had led to a man being shot in the lower part of his body.

Deputies say the man’s injuries were not life-threatening. He has been taken to the hospital and is receiving treatment.

Detectives are now looking into what led up to the fight and shooting.

No arrests have been announced at this point in the investigation.