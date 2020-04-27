Open For Business: Koja KitchenKoja Kitchen in Sacramento is still open for business! Like many others, they are adjusting to the new normal and offering curbside pick-up, deliveries, and best practices during the "Stay-at-Home" mandate. Sabrina Silva is stopping by to take a look at their menu!

Mural Hunting, Pt. 2Even though on a slight lockdown you can still experience downtown while enjoying the outdoors! Thanks to wide open walls, the people of Sacramento can now go mural hunting! Here's how it works: Print out the map, walk around, and snap a picture. Then go home! Ashley is live with the director of wide open walls to talk about how the people of Sacramento can experience a taste of downtown the safe way.

Tutoring, Free CampsSylvan Learning has pivoted to become fully virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sylvan Learning Regional Director, Michaela Kloninger-Frandy, will discuss how Sylvan Learning is offering free mini-camps and online resources for parents and children learning from home for the remainder of the school year.

Chalk Obstacle CourseLocal community members in Lodi have created an obstacle course that run almost 200 yards to help make staying fit fun. Alan is there taking a tour!

At-Home Stress Management, Pt. 2As we are all adjusting to a new normal of staying inside, some of us may be experiencing some unwanted anxiety about social distancing and the current state of the world. Amanda Gibson a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and owner of The Counseling Collab, here in Sacramento (https://counselingcollab.com/) is joining us via Skype to share some helpful tips as we navigate the new normal.

