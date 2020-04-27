SACRAMENTO (GOOD DAY) – We are weeks, not months, away from loosening restrictions on stay-at-home orders, said Governor Gavin Newsom

At his address Monday, Newsom offered a glimmer of hope for Californians affected by the Covid-19 pandemic but warned that, despite the curve being flattened in California, people still need to socially distance.

“The only thing that will set us back is our behavior,” he said. “I cannot impress upon you more to those Californians watching that we can’t see the images, like we saw, particularly on Saturday, in Newport Beach and elsewhere,” he added, referring to large numbers of people seen gathering there.

He said he recognizes the pressure that public officials are facing to lift the stay-at-home order, but law enforcement will continue to enforce social distancing rules as needed.

Newsom says that he will lay out more details on Tuesday about reopening businesses, schools, and childcare facilities.