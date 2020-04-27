MODESTO (CBS13) — A Modesto business was damaged in a fire on Monday morning, authorities say.

The incident happened near the intersection of 14th and I streets.

Exactly what caused the fire is still under investigation, but the building suffered noticeable damage.

Several agencies from around the area – including Modesto Fire, Stanislaus Regional FIU, Ceres Fire, and Stanislaus County Fire – responded to help battle the flames.