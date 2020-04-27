MODESTO (CBS13) — A Modesto business was damaged in a fire on Monday morning, authorities say.
The incident happened near the intersection of 14th and I streets.
#StanFIU investigators assisting @ModestoFire #ceresfire #SCFPD (MCS) units at a Commercial Working #fire in #modesto. Origin and Cause invest on-going. @cityofmodesto @StanCounty pic.twitter.com/zygMOuzhZ3
— Stanislaus Regional FIU (@StanislausFIU) April 27, 2020
Exactly what caused the fire is still under investigation, but the building suffered noticeable damage.
Several agencies from around the area – including Modesto Fire, Stanislaus Regional FIU, Ceres Fire, and Stanislaus County Fire – responded to help battle the flames.