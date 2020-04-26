VALLEJO (CBS13) – City of Vallejo Planning Commissioner Chris Platzer’s time at city hall may be coming to an end.

On Tuesday, Vallejo city council is set to vote on whether to remove Platzer from the commission following his behavior on an April 20 planning commission Zoom meeting.

There were reports from the Vallejo Times-Herald that Platzer had told the news outlet he had resigned effective immediately. Christina Lee, the city’s public information officer, said the city cannot verify this since it has not received any receipts of Platzer’s resignation documents.

The planning commissioner was seen on the recording of a public Zoom meeting tossing his cat and drinking alcohol.

Platzer was also seen and heard cursing towards colleagues after the meeting adjourned with audio and video still working.

“When I saw what they were talking about on the neighborhood site, that he was drinking and cursing and throwing his cat across the room, I was thinking good lord!” A Vallejo woman, who didn’t want to be identified, told CBS13.

During the meeting, Platzer and other commissioners were discussing a future development project that would have an addition of a Costco and affordable housing. He was upset after wanting answers about whether the shopping center’s hours would change due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“You’re being broadcast through the city and you represent us. And you’re doing something that is totally outrageous,” Paquita Gillam said.

CBS13 called and sent Platzer text messages and emails to get his side about what happened during the Zoom meeting.

He did not return our calls or messages.