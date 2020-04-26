MODESTO (CBS13) – The Modesto Police Department is mourning the loss of a beloved retired K9 who died peacefully with his handler by his side.

K9 Kai served the city and department for a decade from 2008-2017, the department said, is credited with multiple arrests and narcotics finds.

kai 1 (credit: Modesto PD)

kai 2 (credit: Modesto PD)

kai 5 (credit: Modesto PD)

kai 4 (credit: Modesto PD)

kai 3 (credit: Modesto PD)

Modesto police said Kai was top dog with the WSPCA and won multiple awards in competition. In retirement, Kai lived with his handler, Officer Graves, who retired two years ago resulting in the two spending every day together.

“All dogs go to heaven,” the department said in a Facebook post. “Until we meet again, good boy Kai, good boy.”