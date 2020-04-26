FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in Fairfield on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The Fairfield Police Department said witnesses told them there were multiple shooters who were seen fleeing together in a gray 4-door car.

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Martin Road and Montclair Way.

Investigators said they located evidence of multiple shots being fired and that the victim was struck once.

Responding officers initiated first aid on the victim until paramedics arrived to take him to the hospital.

Anyone with information relevant to the shooting is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department.