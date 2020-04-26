STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man was stabbed to death Sunday afternoon and the Stockton Police Department said they are seeking the public’s help in landing an arrest.

The stabbing happened just before 4:40 p.m. in the 500 block of W. Sonora Street near a homeless shelter, police said.

A male victim believed to be in his 40s was located at the scene and taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said. The department is investigating if the individual was homeless or had any ties to the shelter.

The department said there is no motive or releasable suspect information available.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact the police department. A $10,000 cash reward is available for information that leads to an arrest, police said.