STOCKTON (CBS13) – A homicide investigation is underway after the Stockton Police Department said a man who was shot and dropped off at the hospital early Sunday morning has died from his injuries.

The department said the victim, a man in his 20s, was dropped off at the hospital at around 2:30 a.m. and died shortly later.

The shooting happened in the area of Lafayette Street and Glacier Court, police said.

No suspect information has been released, but investigators said they believe the shooting was not random.

Anyone with information relevant to the situation is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department.