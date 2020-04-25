



– A Turlock nursing home announced this past week that three residents and three staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

The Turlock Nursing and Rehabilitation Center said on their website that the three residents are being treated at a local hospital. No further information on them was released.

The nursing home said that all 123 residents will be tested as soon as their families are notified of the positive cases.

The facility said on their website:

All residents are being actively monitored for any signs or symptoms of respiratory concerns, including having their temperatures checked routinely. All staff, essential medical personal and vendors are clinically screened prior to entering our facility, including getting their temperatures checked, and wear personal protective equipment appropriate for their duties. We also continue to prohibit visitors.

As of Saturday morning, there were 264 positive cases and 5 coronavirus-related deaths in Stanislaus County.