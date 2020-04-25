STOCKTON (CBS13) – Two people arrested on suspicion of attempted murder are both accused of shooting one victim during an argument and attacking a second victim with a shovel, the Stockton Police Department said.

Police said the suspects – Marcos Reseniz-Zuniga, 30, and Ericka Villa, 26 – face charges of conspiracy and attempted murder.

Both victims are male and have not been identified. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Stockton police said officers responded to the scene in the 1300 block of East Worth Street just before 3 p.m. on Friday.

No further details were released.