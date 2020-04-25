Friday Dance PartyThe hosts’ are dancing their way into the weekend!

Question of the DayCourtney wants to know, what are you doing this weekend?

Bonkers Toy StoreLori Wallace is talking with owner of T.W Bonkers ‘Toy & Candy Emporium’ Tony Windle, learning about the selection of toys, games, magic sets, now offering “Spring Baskets” for pick up and drop up, as well as Face Time shopping sessions!

Trivia Toast: Random KnowledgeCourt is testing the hosts knowledge on some random U.S knowledge you should know!

Virtual ExhibitionUniversity of the Pacific students are going viral with a COVID-19-related virtual art and essay exhibit. What began as an in-person collaboration designed for a campus gallery about a timely topic shifted as students moved from bystanders to active participants in the global crisis. The focus of the exhibit evolved to reflect their experiences, fears, stress, coping mechanisms and hope for the future. Dina is live with some of the creators learning more!

