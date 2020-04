LINCOLN (CBS13) – The Lincoln Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying two people accused of stealing a wallet from a victim’s purse and using their credit card to buy Apple Watches, AirPods and gift cards.

Authorities said the theft happened Thursday afternoon at an area Target.

The suspects – a man and a woman – were captured on security footage leaving the store.

Swipe to see both suspects.

suspect 1 (credit: Lincoln PD)

suspect 2 (credit: Lincoln PD)

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Lincoln PD.