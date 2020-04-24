Question of the DayCourt wants to know.....well that was unfortunate.....

14 hours ago

Open For Biz: Texas RoadhouseTexas Roadhouse in Citrus Heights is still open for business and Dina is there live with more!

15 hours ago

Rover to the Rescue: TP Delivery, Pt. 2Rover to the rescue! Resident toilet paper fairy Dave Grashoff is giving couple of rolls to some special Good Day fans!

15 hours ago

Junkyard Workout, Pt. 2We want to hear how you're staying fit during this shelter in place. John "Dabs" Dabkovich will also share some of his "junkyard workout" favorite exercises! After skipping leg day, we are doing it today! We'll also hopefully have some more pics and vids to use.

15 hours ago

Trivia ToastCourt is testing the hosts knowledge on children's books.

15 hours ago