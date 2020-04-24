



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The California State Fair has been canceled over coronavirus concerns.

The Cal Expo board of directors voted unanimously to cancel the 2020 edition of the State Fair on Friday.

Challenges resulting from the coronavirus outbreak and social distancing guidelines put in place in California to try and stem the spread were cited as reasons for the cancellation.

It was scheduled to take place from July 17 to August 2 at Cal Expo.

The cancellation will be the first time since World War II that California won’t have a state fair.

“Canceling this summer’s California State Fair is the right thing to do, and is in line with the measured, scientific approach that’s been implemented by the governor and health officials to fight COVID-19,” said Cal Expo General Manager and CEO Rick Pickering in a statement.

The California State Fair joins a growing list of summer events being postponed or canceled over the coronavirus crisis. Organizers announced earlier this week that the Sacramento Pride March and Festival, scheduled to happen in June, was being postponed.

Some cities, like Davis, have also started canceling their Fourth of July festivities.