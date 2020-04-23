



If you like outside temperatures a little on the warmer side, you’ll enjoy this weekend. Friday continues a string of warm-weather days in the Sacramento region that would ordinarily draw people outside in droves. This year, however, people will be living it up in the backyards as the stay-at-home order continues.

Friday is expected to be warm and mostly sunny in the Sacramento region. The high will be 90 degrees and a low will be 59, with no chance of rain.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, with a high of 88 degrees and a low of 56 degrees.

Sunday is expected to be sunny, with a high of 85 degrees and a low of 53 degrees.

