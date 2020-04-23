STOCKTON (CBS13) – The City of Stockton announced that $3,000 grants are available for small businesses that have been financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs said the small business relief grant program is comprised of a $500,000 fund.

The City said the grants are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Eligibility requirements are:

Small businesses should be located in Stockton

Be a for-profit business

Have an active Stockton business license

Have a business or personal bank account

Must have no open code violations and be in good standing with the City

Must have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic

The City said the grants may only be used for equipment, inventory and things like rent, utilities, payroll, and supplies.

The City said nonprofits, religious organizations, real estate/realtors, financing businesses, liquor stores, check-cashing facilities and cannabis dispensaries are not eligible for the grants.