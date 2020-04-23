



Sticking close to home is the #1 way we can help combat the spread of the coronavirus right now, but there’s no doubt it’s also disrupting our normal routines. Yet maybe that’s not such a bad thing, at least when it comes to our diets. In his new book

The 4 Season Solution

out now from CBS sister company Simon & Schuster, Whole30 co-creator and New York Times bestselling author Dallas Hartwig explains the importance of living more in sync with the changing seasons, like our ancestors did. In fact, by making small changes to the four keys of wellness—how we sleep, eat, move, and connect—we can reconnect with the world around us and fight back today’s epidemics of burnout, weight gain, disease, and fatigue.

What better time to make some of these positive changes than right now? In the list below, discover Dallas Hartwig’s suggestions for 16 foods that belong on everyone’s grocery list this season.

Springing forward can be tough on your body. We cherish every hour of sleep we can get, and losing just the one is a difficult transition to make. But with this season shift comes a bounty of nutritious and delicious local produce to help keep our bodies in tune with the natural world. Here’s a simple, healthy shopping list to make your next trip to the grocery store your most seasonal yet.

Spring Grocery List

Spring greens, including lettuce, arugula, kale, watercress, and spinach

Sprouts

Mushrooms

Radishes

Spring onions, shallots

Carrots

New potatoes

Peas—garden, snow, snap

Rhubarb

Strawberries

Cherries

Apricots

Fresh herbs like mint, cilantro, parsley, basil, and oregano

Lots of healthy fats from sources like olive oil, avocado, and grass-fed butter or ghee

Eggs from local/regional, cage-free/free-ranging hens

Locally/naturally raised and naturally fed animal protein sources: wild-caught fish, pastured pork, free-ranging poultry, and grass-fed beef (frozen is totally fine!)

Dallas Hartwig is the cofounder of the Whole30 and Whole9 programs, and coauthor of the New York Times bestsellers It Starts With Food and The Whole30. A functional medicine practitioner and physical therapist, he’s also the cohost of The Living Experiment podcast and the author of a popular email newsletter on healthy living. He has been featured in media such as Today, Good Morning America, The Dr. Oz Show, The View, and more. To learn more, visit DallasHartwig.com.