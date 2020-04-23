



SACRAMENTO (CBS3) — A local musician and producer is creating some toe-tapping smiles on her street with a weekly performance her neighbors wouldn’t miss for the world.

At a time when a simple hello is a soothing sound, a neighborhood concert is more than music to the ears.

But that’s what Dinorah “Dino” Klingler is bringing to the table as her neighbors feast on a treat so many of us have been craving — live music.

Her menu is as varied as the people she plays for with “everything from soul to salsa,” Klingler said.

For the socially-distanced crowd on Velarde Court, some smiles are masked and others come with a wave. It’s the one thing they look forward to during these stay-at-home days.

“It’s been a joy, believe me, because we don’t get to go out and have any entertainment,” a neighbor said.

They haven’t missed a performance.

READ: All Dressed Up With Nowhere To Go: Natomas Woman Does Chores In Full Glam After Events Were Canceled

And yes, Dino takes requests, including “Happy Birthday.”

But it’s a request of a different sort that tells you how impactful her music is right now.

“You know what they’re asking me, they’re asking me to go to their court in front of their house. They want to bring to their neighbors the same kind of thing,” she said.

She is thinking about taking her show on the road.

“I don’t want to do it in a way that people think I’m inciting disorder, people start coming out of their house. I don’t want to do that because I know how important it is to take care of ourselves,” Klingler said.

For now, Dino will continue to take care of her corner of the world.

And that healing sound echoes far louder than the lingering questions of uncertainty.