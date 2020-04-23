MODESTO (CBS13) – After receiving eight theft reports since Monday, the Modesto Police Department said they have a man in custody who faces several charges of looting and grand theft.

Jeremy Salinas, 37, is being charged with two counts of possessing a stolen vehicle, four counts of grand theft and six counts of looting, police said.

Salinas is accused of stealing power tools and yard equipment valued at $13,000 from multiple vehicles throughout the city, police said. Detectives learned that two of the vehicles Salinas used in the thefts were reported stolen.

Swipe left for more photos of the stolen items.

grand theft arrest 1 (credit: Modesto PD)

grand theft arrest 2 (credit: Modesto PD)

grand theft arrest 3 (credit: Modesto PD)

The department said Salinas was previously arrested in March and April on multiple counts of vehicle burglary, possessing a stolen vehicle and evading police.

Police said Salinas was released from those arrests due to the new statewide zero bail policy for misdemeanors and lower-level offenses.

The department said that with charges of looting and additional bail enhancements, they are looking to keep Salinas behind bars for longer this time.