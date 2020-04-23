SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As the Employment Development Department continues to process a record number of unemployment claims, there are millions of unemployed workers who don’t qualify for unemployment.

They are entitled to money through separate pandemic unemployment programs, but they can’t apply yet and that is leading to a lot of confusion.

In addition to traditional Unemployment Insurance, there are three new federal programs that are intended to help the millions who are self-employed, business owners, independent contractors, gig workers and those who were unemployed before the pandemic but already used up their annual unemployment benefits.

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) is the program that provides an additional $600 weekly payment to people who are already receiving traditional unemployment benefits.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) is the program that extends unemployment benefits to people who wouldn’t normally qualify for unemployment but can’t work due to COVID-19. This includes self-employed workers, independent contractors and gig workers.

Then there is the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program which extended benefits for people who were already unemployed before the pandemic and who already used up all of their regular unemployment benefits for the year.

But the EDD hasn’t rolled out the PUA or PEUC programs yet. The extended wait is leading to a lot of questions and stress.

It’s been six weeks without pay for many independent contractors, like a group of hair stylists that CBS13 spoke with. They pointed out that many of them are the family breadwinners.

And it’s been six weeks without clear guidance for the self-employed, like realtor John Von Brincken.

“I’ve been the grandfather that supports two families for the last five years,” Von Brincken said. “It’s gut-wrenching, hand wrenching, it is absolutely frustrating.”



It’s been more than six weeks since Mary Parsi got her last unemployment check.

“I’m in a state of panic,” Parsi said.

Mary’s been looking for work since last summer when she lost her job of 20 years. The 67-year-old former controller has had a hard time finding work at her age. She exhausted her 26 weeks of unemployment just as the pandemic began.

They are just a few of the millions of Californians who are desperate for answers about the new pandemic unemployment programs.